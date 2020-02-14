Raymond James Boosts Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $179.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $157.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.82.

FIS traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.68. 313,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

