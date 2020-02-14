Raymond James Lowers GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GNMK. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $263.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $28,268.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,225 shares of company stock worth $445,697. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 340,566 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.