Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,698,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,914,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.66% of Realty Income worth $1,602,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,287 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,447,000 after acquiring an additional 157,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,756,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,102,000 after buying an additional 174,095 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

O stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

