Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Receives $15.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

REPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 14,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $405.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -0.31. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

