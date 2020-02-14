Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RRBI traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077. The company has a market cap of $398.91 million and a PE ratio of 15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,055,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,552,000. THB Asset Management increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

