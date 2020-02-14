ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $125,135.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $28.06 million and approximately $125,135.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Bisq. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.01280562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00049300 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00227905 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002497 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00068235 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005030 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Crex24, Bleutrade, YoBit, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

