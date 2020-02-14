Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC) traded down 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 179,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 231,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

