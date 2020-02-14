Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 138.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

