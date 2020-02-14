Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to post $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $9.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.30.

REGN traded down $7.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.81. The company had a trading volume of 656,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.44. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,679 shares of company stock valued at $38,681,248. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,605,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

