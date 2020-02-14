Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wedbush

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.31.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 94,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,745. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.27% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.