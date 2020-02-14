Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

RS traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 405,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,990. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $122.17.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

