Renew (LON:RNWH) Given “Sell” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RNWH. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renew currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 507.50 ($6.68).

Renew stock opened at GBX 563 ($7.41) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.77 million and a PE ratio of 19.22. Renew has a twelve month low of GBX 359.60 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.66.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Renew will post 3915.0001866 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 7.67 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $3.83. Renew’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Paul Scott sold 17,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.71), for a total value of £87,470.10 ($115,061.96).

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

