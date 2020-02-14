Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Short Interest Update

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. 381,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.43%.

RCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

