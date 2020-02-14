Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Replimune Group stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $16.85. 67,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,261. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $548.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $14,971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

