Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Reduced by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,105,000 after acquiring an additional 530,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490,107 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 471,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $100.43. 1,450,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,451. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $100.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

In related news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.