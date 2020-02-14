Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.48-3.53 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.44-3.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.43. 1,409,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

