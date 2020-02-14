Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Resideo Technologies also reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $109,645.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sharon L. Wienbar bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 12,549 shares of company stock worth $130,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after purchasing an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 33,719 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 248,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 61,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. 1,162,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

