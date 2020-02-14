Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $79.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.76.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 88,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,632. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

