Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $76.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

