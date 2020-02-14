Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 72,295 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 174.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.3% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.07. 6,510,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,120. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.10 and a one year high of $339.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

