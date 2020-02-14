Retirement Income Solutions Inc Invests $454,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNOV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of PNOV stock remained flat at $$26.62 during trading hours on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $26.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38.

