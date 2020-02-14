Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 1,157 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,114,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 155,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 155,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 15,930,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,140,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

