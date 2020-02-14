Retirement Network Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Retirement Network acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 225,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,097. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

