Retirement Network Invests $1.53 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Network purchased a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $802,462,000 after acquiring an additional 130,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $758,995,000 after acquiring an additional 308,113 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $139.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,364,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555,997. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

