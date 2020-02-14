Retirement Network Invests $35,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 270 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106,122 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $170,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Target by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,654,000 after acquiring an additional 145,935 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,714,000 after acquiring an additional 500,279 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

