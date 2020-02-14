Retirement Network Makes New Investment in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Retirement Network owned approximately 0.23% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,807,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 320,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,340. Fuel Tech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTEK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

