Retirement Network Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,844,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,963. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.