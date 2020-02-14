RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Purchases $28,116.00 in Stock

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester acquired 1,100 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,116.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of -0.22. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of research firms have commented on RGCO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 56,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

