RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3,134.00

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,134 ($41.23) and last traded at GBX 3,136 ($41.25), with a volume of 28141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,172 ($41.73).

RHIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,185 ($68.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,554.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,883.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.62.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

