Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,249 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of CoStar Group worth $26,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.33.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $730.43. 12,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $646.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $400.00 and a 1 year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

