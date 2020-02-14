Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,047 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Principal Financial Group worth $25,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. 25,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,083. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.