Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,893 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of First Republic Bank worth $30,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after purchasing an additional 350,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 320,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.17. 36,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

