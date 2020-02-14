Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Incyte worth $32,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. 496,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,689. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

