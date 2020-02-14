Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Equifax worth $30,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 590,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

EFX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.54. 18,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,862. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

