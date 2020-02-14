Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of National Retail Properties worth $27,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 70.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $56.41. 255,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

