RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RingCentral from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

NYSE:RNG opened at $242.85 on Friday. RingCentral has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $244.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.45 and a beta of 0.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. FIL Ltd grew its stake in RingCentral by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,161,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 436,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $191,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,640.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $10,973,688.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,437 shares of company stock worth $35,641,084. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

