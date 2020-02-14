RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 87,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of REDU stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 56,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,287. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $361.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

REDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REDU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 238,262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

