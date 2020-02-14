Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Short Interest Up 23.3% in January

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,850,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 14,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 33.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Rite Aid stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.99. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

