Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Short Interest Up 23.3% in January

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,850,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 14,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 33.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.
Rite Aid stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.99. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
