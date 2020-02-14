Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,576 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $47,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.36. 53,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,610. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $148.07 and a one year high of $180.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

