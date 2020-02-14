Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $168.38 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,362 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $168,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 237,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

CVX traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $109.78. 3,492,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,382. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.68. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is 75.92%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

