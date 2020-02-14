Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $40.30 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $40,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,653,000 after buying an additional 200,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2,226.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 150,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,472,000 after buying an additional 143,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $15,489,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,935. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

