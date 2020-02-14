Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $42.66 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 115,861 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.23% of Western Digital worth $42,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,012,000 after purchasing an additional 771,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,969,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220,555 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Western Digital by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 614,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,674,000 after purchasing an additional 149,172 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. 218,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

