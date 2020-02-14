Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $45.14 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of McKesson worth $45,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.61. 3,731,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.71. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.