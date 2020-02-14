Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128,480 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.41% of Ralph Lauren worth $36,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,804,000 after buying an additional 65,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,712,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 384,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 229,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.49. 31,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,740. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

