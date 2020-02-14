Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 127.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,996 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.33% of Teradyne worth $38,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after buying an additional 735,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after buying an additional 490,156 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,417,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 311,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,585,000.

TER traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 75,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

