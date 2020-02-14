Robert W. Baird Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $222.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPN. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded Global Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.53.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $206.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.32. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $206.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

