Robert W. Baird Upgrades Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.11.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.96. 103,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.98.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

