Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl makes up about 2.4% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter.

NXJ stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.04. 33,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,644. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $15.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

