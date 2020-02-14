Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 195,774 shares during the period. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund comprises 4.7% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 151,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,800. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.