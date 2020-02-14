Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 588.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr makes up 1.9% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 3,205.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 236.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 131,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,536. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

